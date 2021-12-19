Afghanistan faces challenging situation, coordinated approach is required: Uzbek FM at India-Central Asia Dialogue

Emphasising the issue of the challenging situation in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov has said that a unified and coordinated approach towards the strife-torn country needs to be discussed. "The issue of the challenging situation in neighbouring Afghanistan and the need to develop a unified and coordinated approach towards this country also needs to be discussed," Uzbekistan Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said during his opening remarks at the Third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue here on Sunday. This interaction platform launched in 2019 is progressively strengthening its role, the minister said, adding, the dialogue is also an interactive tool for promoting regional cooperation in Central-South Asia.

Underlining that the framework has been designed to contribute to the preservation of peace in Central-South Asia, he said that the dialogue also contributes to security issues in the two historically connected regions. "In the existing circumstances, the new proposal and initiatives to strengthen their cooperation aim at overcoming the consequences of the pandemic, restoring economic growth and achieving long-term sustainable socio-economic development are in demand as never before," said Kamilov. The minister also stressed that despite the modern challenges, the Uzbek side is convinced that the new prospects for productive cooperation are opening up for Central and South Asia primarily in solidifying the trade and economic ties as well as implementing innovative scientific-technological, cultural, humanitarian and human potential.

Stating that the agenda of this meeting is the most relevant topic that requires joint discussions, he said that with regard to Afghanistan the dialogue will have a constructive and thorough exchange of views in the spirit of traditional, mutual understanding and partnership. This dialogue is hosted by India and is witnessing the participation from Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. (ANI)

