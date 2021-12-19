India, Central Asian countries back UN Resolution 2593, demand Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering terrorists

Foreign Ministers of India and five Central Asian countries have reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups. The Ministers condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called for early adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, said the joint statement after the India-Central Asia Dialogue here in New Delhi.

The sides, during the Third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue held here on Sunday, discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region. The Ministers reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs, said a joint statement of the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

The meeting was in New Delhi under the chairmanship of the External Affairs Minister of India and witnessed the participation from Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. During the meeting, the Ministers reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups. The Ministers also agreed to continue close consultations on the situation in Afghanistan.

Resolution 2593 was passed by the UNSC under the presidency of India on August 30, 2021, with Russia and China abstaining from voting. This resolution demands that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to finance terrorist acts. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asian countries reiterated the support of their countries for permanent membership of India in an expanded and reformed UN Security Council. They welcomed the ongoing non-permanent tenure of India in the UNSC and its priorities.

The participants expressed satisfaction at the ongoing Central Asia-India cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries appreciated India's assistance in the supply of vaccines and essential medicines during their early stage of the fight against COVID-19, the statement added. (ANI)

