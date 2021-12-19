Left Menu

Afghanistan's Herat witnesses high poverty due to surge in unemployment

The third-largest city of Afghanistan, Herat, is witnessing a high rate of poverty due to a surge in unemployment after the Taliban took control of the country.

19-12-2021
The third-largest city of Afghanistan, Herat, is witnessing a high rate of poverty due to a surge in unemployment after the Taliban took control of the country. The high rate of poverty has recently affected many people in the western province of Herat, officials said on Saturday, reported Tolo News.

Herat has seen a rapid surge in unemployment that has severely affected its residents. This comes as the UN and other humanitarian organizations have repeatedly raised alarms over an economic meltdown in the country after the Taliban takeover of the country. The head of the provincial disaster management authority, Sayed Habib Rahman Ruhani, said that dozens of people are asking for help from the department on a daily basis.

"The demands are high. But the assistance of the disaster management department is limited. It depends on the emergency situation. When a flood or drought takes place, we provide our aid," he said. Meanwhile, on Saturday the people received some aid from the humanitarian package provided by Turkmenistan. The aid consisted of one pack of vegetables, reported Tolo News.

"It is not aid--- these are vegetables that are eaten after a meal- not as a meal. The people are struggling with economic problems," said Ahmad, a Herat resident. "We want them to provide us with flour, oil. What will we do with carrots and other vegetables?" said Naznin, a Herat resident.

Some of the vulnerable people who were not enrolled gathered at the site to receive aid. They said that poverty has forced them to stand in the line and ask for help, reported Tolo News. "I am a widow and have four children. The price of food products are too high and I can't buy any," said Lily, a Herat resident. (ANI)

