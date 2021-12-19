Left Menu

Hong Kong leader casts ballot in first parliamentary vote since electoral reform: Reports

Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam cast her vote in Sunday elections to the Legislative Council, the first ones since the autonomous city had its electoral system massively overhauled, and called on citizens to vote actively, Chinese media reported.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 16:14 IST
Hong Kong leader casts ballot in first parliamentary vote since electoral reform: Reports
Representative image (Photo credit/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, December 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam cast her vote in Sunday elections to the Legislative Council, the first ones since the autonomous city had its electoral system massively overhauled, and called on citizens to vote actively, Chinese media reported. Polling stations opened at 8.30 am (00:30 GMT), and citizens will be able to vote until 10.30 pm.

Lam cast her ballot at 09:00 a.m. at the Raimondi College polling station, according to the Xinhua news agency. "I hope this election will be fair, just, open, clean and efficient," Lam said, as quoted by the media, adding that Hong Kongers should vote actively to fulfill their civic duty.

A special committee approved applications from 153 candidates, who will compete for 90 seats in the parliament. Twenty representatives will be elected by direct vote and another 30 by business groupings. The remaining 40 seats will be taken up by members of the Election Committee. Before the reform, the council had 70 seats. Representatives of opposition parties do not participate in the elections, for the first time too. This past March, the Chinese parliament passed the reform plan for the Hong Kong electoral system, changing the procedures for electing the head of the city administration and forming the legislative body. China stated that matters relating to Hong Kong are an internal affair and warned against external pressure, when Western countries expressed their concern about Hong Kong's independence amid the reform. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021