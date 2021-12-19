Left Menu

ANP mayoral candidate shot dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan's Awami National Party leader and candidate for tehsil mayor in Dera Ismail Khan was shot dead, a day before polling for local government seats which were scheduled to take place in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:10 IST
ANP mayoral candidate shot dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Awami National Party leader and candidate for tehsil mayor in Dera Ismail Khan was shot dead, a day before polling for local government seats which were scheduled to take place in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported on Sunday. Citing police official, Dawn newspaper reported that unidentified people opened fire on Umar Khitab Sherani outside his residence in the limits of Model Town police station and fled on Saturday.

Sherani died on the spot, as per the publication. Soon after the incident, Sherani's relatives and ANP workers reached his residence in large numbers and protested against his killing.

They staged a protest with the dead body and blocked South Circular Road for traffic for hours, dawn reported. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial president Mushtaq Ahmad Khan condemned the killing of the Awami National Party leader and said that the security forces were busy providing security to government functionaries and the people had been left at the mercy of terrorists, The News International reported.

The JI leader said that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government delayed the local government elections for two years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021