Vietnam reports 16,110 new COVID-19 cases

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Hanoi [Vietnam], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 16,110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 16,093 locally transmitted and 17 imported, according to its Ministry of Health. Among the localities, the Vietnamese capital Hanoi logged the highest number of infections on Sunday with 1,405 cases, followed by southern Ca Mau province with 1,345 cases, and southern Ho Chi Minh City with 1,014 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 15,40,478 with 29,566 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 11,07,962 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 10,799 from Saturday. Some 138.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including roughly 62 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Sunday, the country has registered over 1.53 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

