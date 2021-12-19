Left Menu

Israel bans travel to 10 more countries over concern of Omicron variant

Israel's Ministry of Health on Sunday said it decided to ban travel to ten more countries to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 19-12-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 20:00 IST
Israel bans travel to 10 more countries over concern of Omicron variant
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health on Sunday said it decided to ban travel to ten more countries to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The ban will take effect on Wednesday and will include the United States, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey, which will be labelled as "red" countries, according to the ministry.

The list of "red" countries already includes most of the African countries, eight European countries and the United Arab Emirates. All Israelis returning from the banned countries, including vaccinated and recovered ones, must enter quarantine for at least seven days.

Foreign nationals are not allowed to travel from these countries to Israel, except in humanitarian cases with the approval of a special governmental committee. To date, the ministry has reported 134 cases of the Omicron variant, of which 86 are passengers who have recently returned from abroad. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

