Left Menu

12 killed in flash floods in Iraq: Governor

A total of 12 people were killed in floods caused by torrential rain in northern Iraq, governor of Erbil province Omed Khoshnaw said Sunday.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:22 IST
12 killed in flash floods in Iraq: Governor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 12 people were killed in floods caused by torrential rain in northern Iraq, governor of Erbil province Omed Khoshnaw said Sunday. The torrents swept 15 areas in Erbil, a total of 2,509 homes and 867 civilian cars were damaged by the floods, Khoshnaw said in a press conference in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

"The material damage is estimated at 21 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately 15 million U.S. dollars), in addition to significant damage to agricultural lands, sewage networks, streets, and sidewalks," Khoshnaw said. Moreover, Khoshnaw stressed that Erbil provincial government decided to cancel official New Year celebrations to mourn for the victims of the torrential rain.

On Thursday and Friday, heavy rainfalls hit the country's northern Kurdish region, including Erbil, some 375 km north of Baghdad. The disastrous heavy rain came at a time when Iraq was suffering from a drought. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021