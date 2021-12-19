6.3 magnitude quake hits Labasa, Fiji

Levuka [Fiji], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted 88 km W of Labasa, Fiji at 16.28.22 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 16.2792 degrees south latitude and 178.5516 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

