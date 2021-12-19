Left Menu

6.3 magnitude quake hits Labasa, Fiji

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted 88 km W of Labasa, Fiji at 16.28.22 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

ANI | Levuka | Updated: 19-12-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 22:50 IST
6.3 magnitude quake hits Labasa, Fiji
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Fiji

Levuka [Fiji], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted 88 km W of Labasa, Fiji at 16.28.22 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 16.2792 degrees south latitude and 178.5516 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021