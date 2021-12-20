Left Menu

Afghanistan has been facing ISIS threat from Pakistan: Hamid Karzai

Rejecting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks on terrorism in his country, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Sunday said that the landlocked country has been facing ISIS's threat from Pakistan.

Afghanistan has been facing ISIS threat from Pakistan: Hamid Karzai
Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai (File Photo).
Rejecting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks on terrorism in his country, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Sunday said that the landlocked country has been facing ISIS's threat from Pakistan. At the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on Sunday, Imran Khan had said ISIS threatens Pakistan from Afghanistan, adding that stability in Afghanistan is necessary. "We have had attacks from (the) Afghan border, from ISIL (ISIS), into Pakistan," he said.

Reacting to Khan's remarks, the former Afghan president said these allegations are not true, TOLOnews reported. ISIS from the beginning has been threatening Afghanistan from Pakistan, not the other way around, Karzai added. "These remarks are not true, and are obvious propaganda against Afghanistan," Karzai said in a statement. "In fact, from the beginning, Afghanistan has been facing ISIS's threat from Pakistan."

Earlier, Karzai had warned Pakistan not to interfere in Kabul's internal affairs. He had said that Islamabad should not encourage terrorism or extremism rather should establish relations with the country through "civil principles and principles of international relations." "My message to Pakistan, our brotherly country, is that they should not try to represent Afghanistan," he said in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) in October.

Pakistan organised a summit of foreign ministers from the OIC on Sunday. An OIC resolution released after the meeting said the Islamic Development Bank would lead the effort to free up assistance by the first quarter of 2022, Al Jazeera reported. The OIC meeting did not give the new Taliban government any formal international recognition and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was excluded from the official photograph taken during the event. (ANI)

