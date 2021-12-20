Left Menu

Two Chinese patrol ships enter Japan's territorial waters near Senkaku islands

Chinese patrol ships entered Japan's territorial waters on Monday near the disputed Senkaku Islands, local media reported.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-12-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 12:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Chinese patrol ships entered Japan's territorial waters on Monday near the disputed Senkaku Islands, local media reported. Two Chinese ships were first spotted in the contiguous zone, before having entered what Japan claims to be their own territory near the islands, NHK broadcaster reported. The patrol ships attempted to approach a Japanese fishing boat, the report said.

Both Asian economic powerhouses have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands. Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands. It insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory

This dispute escalated in 2012 when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from the private owner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

