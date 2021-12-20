Left Menu

Russia confirms 27,022 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 27,022 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,241,812, the federal response center said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:32 IST
Russia confirms 27,022 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
Representation image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 27,022 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,241,812, the federal response center said on Monday. "Over the past 24 hours, 27,022 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 84 regions in Russia, including 2,169 cases (8.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.26%.

Moscow registered 2,630 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,958 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,935 new cases. The response center also reported 1,019 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 298,222.

In the same 24 hours, 30,059 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,014,980. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021