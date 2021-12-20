Ulema members call on Taliban for protection amid targeted attacks

Following two recent attacks that targeted two prominent Ulema members in the city of Kabul, Afghan clerics have called on the Taliban to provide them with increased security. Relatives and religious clerics called on the Islamic Emirate to provide the Ulema with proper security, reported Tolo News.

There are reports of several other recent attacks on clerics, as well. On Saturday, Bismillah Shakir, head of a Kabul religious seminary, was shot dead by a number of unknown gunmen while he was on his way to a mosque in the Khairkhana area of PD 17 in Kabul, reported Tolo News.

"The reason for his killing is not clear yet. He didn't have personal hostility with anyone," said Abdul Bassit, a nephew of Shakir. "There is no security for us. Unfortunately, the situation is getting worse for us," said Zabiullah, a colleague of Shakir.

On Friday, Abdul Salam Abid, a prominent religious cleric, survived a blast in the Parwan-e-Si area in PD 4 of Kabul. However, Amanullah Sapai, an assistant of Abid, died from his wounds later in the hospital, reported Tolo News. No person or group has claimed responsibility for the targeted killings of high-profile clerics.According to reports, six religious clerics have recently been killed. The perpetrators have yet to be held accountable. (ANI)

