Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases exceed 9.15 million: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 9,155,691 cases as of late Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:08 IST
Africa's COVID-19 cases exceed 9.15 million: Africa CDC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 20 (ANI/ Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 9,155,691 cases as of late Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 225,967 and some 8,329,481 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,292,609 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 952,628 cases as of late Sunday evening, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021