Pakistan national who inadvertently crossed border repatriated by India

Pakistan national Waseem Tanveer, with speech and hearing impairment, was repatriated by India via Attari-Wagah border on December 18.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:01 IST
(Twitter/@PakinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"This Pakistani boy, who was under detention in India, had inadvertently crossed the border," tweeted Pakistan High Commission to India. (ANI)

