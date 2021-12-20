Israel's daily COVID-19 caseload exceeds 1,000 as 5th wave begins

Jerusalem [Israel], December 20 (ANI/ Xinhua): The Israeli Health Ministry on Monday reported 1,004 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally of infections to 1,356,194. This is the first time in two months that the number of new cases in Israel has exceeded 1,000, after 1,035 daily cases reported on Oct. 20.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Sunday the Omicron COVID-19 variant has caused the fifth wave of the pandemic, following the recent sharp rise in COVID-19 morbidity in the country. The number of active cases in Israel rose to 7,231, compared with 5,383 on Dec. 3.

The death toll from the virus stands at 8,232, while the number of patients in serious condition has dropped to 81, according to the ministry. Israel reported 40 new Omicron cases on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 175. (ANI/Xinhua)

