Putin dials PM Modi, discusses multifaceted development of India-Russia relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India. Further, Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6. They discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached during the talks, according to the Kremlin press office statement.

Further, they continued the exchange of views on issues of international stability and security, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. Earlier, the Russian President during his visit to India acknowledged India as a great power, time-tested friend.

Further, India and Russia expanded the range of their strategic relationship by starting their first 2+2 dialogue. Meanwhile, the Russian President and Prime Minister of India congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year holidays, the statement added.

It was agreed to intensify bilateral contacts in various spheres. (ANI)

