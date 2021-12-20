Winners of 16th Al Burda Award announced at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Culture and Youth announced the 30 winners of the 16th edition of the Al Burda Award at a gala evening held on December 19th, 2021, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai. The awards were in six categories: Classical Poetry, Nabati Poetry, Classical Calligraphy, Modern Calligraphy, Ornamentation and Typography.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the awards ceremony and honoured the 30 winners and took memorial photos with them. Alongside was Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth. Commenting on the ceremony, Al Kaabi thanked Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for the continuous support and for taking the award to the global level. She stated that the award, in its sixteenth session, received more than 1,557 contestants in a variety of Islamic arts, ensuring its position as one of the leading global events celebrating modern Islamic art and the artists.

She added that since its launch, the award aims to be a bridge for inspiring cultural and artistic communication between people, aiming to brighten the future by introducing authentic Islamic civilisation, culture and arts throughout history. The current edition awarded Egyptian poet, Heba Alfeky, the first prize in Classical Poetry, with the second position in the same category secured by her compatriot Diyaa Alkilany. Lamis Al Rahabi and Bahija Masri Idlbi from Syria won the third and fourth prize, respectively, in the Classical Poetry category.

Abdulaziz bin Hamed Mohammed Al-Omairi from Oman won first place in Nabati Poetry, followed by Mohammad Hamdan Alanezah from Jordan in second place. Ali Alqarni from Saudi Arabia and Muzna Rabia Albrieki from Oman took third and fourth places, respective. Egypt's Mohamed Gaber Abouelella was placed first in Classical Calligraphy, followed by Meryem Nuruzi Halilani of Turkey, who secured second place. Noman Tayseer Rajab from Syria, Ahmad Ali Namazi Reihanloo from Iran and Mahfod Thunnun from Iraq won third, fourth and fifth positions respectively in the Classical Calligraphy category.

The Modern Calligraphy category had four awards, with Mahsa Javad Davachi, from Iran, winning first prize and Dhia Al-Jazaeri from Canada coming second. Third and fourth prizes were taken by Iran's Babak Mohammad Ali Hejazi and Masoud Asghar Mohebbifar, respectively. Mihriban Beyza Kaya, from Turkey, won first prize in Ornamentation, while the second, third, fourth and fifth positions went to Iranian compatriots Masoumeh Ahmad Moradi, Afsaneh Khademreza Mahdavi, Asgar Ahmad Moradi, and Zaynab Ibrahim Shahi.

Eight winners were announced in the Typography category, namely Syrian national Duaa Abzeed, Jamal Eldin Elsamani Mohammed from Sudan, Tarek Samir Alsawwa, from Syria, Reza Babajani, from Iran, Bita Amel, from Iran, Lama Kadri, from Lebanon, Asia Alsheshani, from Jordan and Fatima Abdulla Alketbi, from the UAE. The awards evening hosted several standout performances from a cross-section of genres, with artists including Watar Orchestra from Iraq, Dubai Chamber Choir and Sheikh Mahmoud Eltohamy from Egypt, the latter with a piece titled "Anin". Noumoucounda Cissoko from Senegal delivered a musical recital titled "Mandi Strings", while Lebanese singer Jahida Wahba presented several songs from her catalogue.

The closing performance was an Emirati Malid delivered by Rashid Al Nuaimi and Saif Fathel. The Al Burda Award is a global platform that reflects the diversity of creative expression throughout the Islamic world and seeks to revitalise the Islamic cultural and artistic movement. The award was launched by the Ministry of Culture and Youth in AH 1425/2004 under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). (ANI/WAM)

