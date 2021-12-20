Left Menu

Vietnam reports nearly 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection

There are 1,555,455 infected with COVID-19 in Vietnam.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:42 IST
Vietnam reports nearly 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 20 (ANI/VOVWORLD): There are 1,555,455 infected with COVID-19 in Vietnam. According to the Ministry of Health of Vietnam, from 16:00 on December 19 to 16:00 on December 20, 14,977 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country, including 11 imported. Over the past day, 1,937 patients have recovered, 225 people have died.

Thus, in total, there are 1,555,455 infected people in the country - according to this indicator, Vietnam ranks 32nd among 223 countries and territories of the world, and in terms of the proportion of cases per 1 million people - 148th. The number of deaths is 29 791, which is 2 per cent of the total number of cases. Almost 140 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been used in the country; secondarily vaccinated 62 million people; the third vaccination was given to almost 1 million 300 thousand people. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021