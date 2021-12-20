Left Menu

Saudi-led airstrikes destroy 2 workshops in Yemen's capital

Overnight airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition destroyed two workshops near a private hospital in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, residents said on Monday.

ANI | Sanaa | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:03 IST
  • Yemen

Sanaa [Yemen], December 20 (ANI/ Xinhua): Overnight airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition destroyed two workshops near a private hospital in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, residents said on Monday. Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that six airstrikes hit what it called the "maintenance" workshops adjacent to the hospital late on Sunday night, and it said they are owned by citizens.

However, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported a statement from the coalition saying that the airstrikes destroyed the two workshops used by the Houthi militia for assembling bomb-laden drones in the northern part of the capital Sanaa. The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border drone and missile attacks against Saudi cities. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the coalition-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen. (ANI/Xinhua).

