PM Modi meets foreign ministers of Central Asian countries, discusses ways to deepen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on Monday and discussed ways to further strengthen India's close partnership with Central Asia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries in New Delhi on Monday. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on Monday and discussed ways to further strengthen India's close partnership with Central Asia. PM Modi exchanged views with Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries on the developments in the region.

"Met the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. We discussed ways to further strengthen India's close partnership with Central Asia, and also exchanged views on developments in the region," the Prime Minister said in a tweet on Monday. The Central Asian Foreign Ministers conveyed the greetings of their Presidents to Prime Minister Modi and emphasised the readiness of their leadership to further strengthen relations with India.

The meeting comes after the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries took part in the Third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, which was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. PM Modi underlined the importance that New Delhi attaches to its long-standing relations with Central Asian countries, which are part of its 'Extended Neighbourhood'. He also underscored the potential of enhanced economic cooperation between India and Central Asia and the role of connectivity in that regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

