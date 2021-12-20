Afghanistan: Attacks on media increases, journalist stabbed in Kabul

Attacks on media have increased post the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. A Kabul-based reporter, Javid Yousufi was stabbed by multiple people. At least five cases of violence against journalists have been recorded within the past week in several provinces, Afghanistan's National Journalists Union (ANJU) said on Monday, reported Tolo News.

The cases were recorded in Kabul, Balk, Takhar and Kunduz provinces, the union said. Yousufi, an employee at Ufuq News was stabbed on Sunday evening in PD 13, in the western part of the city. He said that he does not have a personal conflict with anyone.

"There were people following me. Two of them attacked me and stabbed me with a knife. I was bleeding," Yousufi said. "Violence against journalists is unacceptable. The government should take serious steps to investigate these cases," said Masror Lutfi, the head of ANJU.

Some journalists expressed frustration over the status of media, saying that the environment for freedom of expression is becoming worse day by day. They said that the Islamic Emirate failed to fulfill its promises regarding freedom of expression, reported Tolo News. "Access to Information is everyone's right. The duty of a journalist is not a crime nor is it against the government," said Behnod Behnod, a journalist.

"Unfortunately, the Afghan government didn't fulfill the promises that it made with the international community. The situation for journalists is worsening," said Tamim Shaheer, a journalist. Faial Noori, a journalist at Peshgo News Agency and a representative of the Afghan Independent Journalists Association in Kunduz province, was detained by the intelligence forces of the Islamic Emirate on Sunday afternoon but was freed the same evening, reported Tolo News.

"These types of occurrences cause journalists to be intimidated. I was worried about who was taking me where until I approached the intelligence department," Noori said. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a recent report that the number of imprisoned journalists reached a global high in 2021, with at least 293 reporters jailed worldwide as of December 1, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

