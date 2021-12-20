Left Menu

Imran Khan's party lags behind in local body's election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The opposition parties in Pakistan are celebrating their victory after the ruling Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf failed to retain its popularity during the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:57 IST
The opposition parties in Pakistan are celebrating their victory after the ruling Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf failed to retain its popularity during the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported local media. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has won elections in 10 tehsil councils, PTI in 9, ANP in 5, PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami have bagged one seat each, The News International reported citing the unofficial and unconfirmed results of 31 out of 64 tehsil councils in 17 districts.

So far five tehsil councils have been won by independent candidates. The PTI seems to be heading towards another upset defeat in Nowshera as per the unofficial results the ANP's candidate Ghayyur Ali Khan seems to have won the election.

While PTI has managed to gain four out of six tehsils of Buner district. Meanwhile, a Village Council candidate has accidentally killed himself when he resorted to firing in jubilation of his victory in the elections in Peshawar.

While ecstatic at news of his triumph on a General Councillor seat Zakariya Khan killed himself when he resorted to making celebratory gunfire. Officials have said Zakariya's death would be investigated thoroughly, reported The News International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

