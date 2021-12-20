Left Menu

Turkey, Qatar to control 5 airports in Afghanistan, says Turkish FM Cavusoglu

After negotiations between Doha and Kabul, Qatar and Turkey will probably control five airports together in Afghanistan, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu on Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-12-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 23:01 IST
  • Afghanistan

After negotiations between Doha and Kabul, Qatar and Turkey will probably control five airports together in Afghanistan, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu on Monday. Speaking with his Malaysian counterpart in Islamabad Cavsuoglu said, a delegation that will also include a technical team of the two countries is supposed to visit Afghanistan to assess the nature of controlling these airports, reported Khaama Press.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, Kabul International Airport was mostly destroyed by the forces that were then repaired by a Qatari technical team. The delegation is supposed to submit suggestions of the two countries to the Taliban by next week, reported Khaama Press.

Kabul International Airport is also rumoured to be among the five airports but names of all the airports are not disclosed yet. Cavusoglu also met Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi on the sideline of the OIC session in Islamabad and discussed the issue.

Earlier, the Taliban had asked Turkey and Qatar to take control over Kabul International Airport but Turkey had proposed to send their own security personnel with a technical team that was refused. It is still not clear whether the Taliban will allow the security forces of Turkey to Kabul or not, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

