Left Menu

Malaysia reports 2,589 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

Malaysia recorded 2,589 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours until midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,721,544, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 21-12-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 08:31 IST
Malaysia reports 2,589 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 2,589 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours until midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,721,544, according to the health ministry. Of the new cases 46 are imported and 2,543 are local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry's website.

The ministry reported 43 more deaths from the pandemic, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 31,135. An additional 3,810 recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,638,191 in the Southeast Asian country.

There are currently 52,218 active cases, with 379 of them held in intensive care units including 210 in need of assisted breathing. Malaysia reported that 145,004 vaccine doses were administered on Monday and that some 79.5 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021