China strongly opposes US deployment of missiles in Asia-PacificL Chinese Foreign Ministry

China strongly opposes the US deployment of ground-based medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, Sputnik quoting the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 21-12-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 11:26 IST
China strongly opposes the US deployment of ground-based medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, Sputnik quoting the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported. "China has clearly expressed its position on the issue of medium-range missiles many times and is strongly opposed to the deployment by the United States of medium-range ground-based missiles in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe in any form," the ministry said.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the US and NATO on security guarantees. The documents have already been handed to Washington and its allies. One of the points suggests NATO provide guarantees of non-expansion into Ukrainian territory, the news agency reported. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, it could lead to new confrontation. (ANI)

