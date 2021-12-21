Left Menu

China's support for Russia on security guarantees is Tangible: Gavrilov

Russia believes that China's support for its proposals on security guarantees is tangible, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 13:41 IST
Moscow [Russia], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia believes that China's support for its proposals on security guarantees is tangible, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Tuesday. The Chinese foreign ministry told Sputnik earlier in the day that Russia's proposals to NATO and Washington on security guarantees help to increase mutual trust between countries and reduce the risk of conflicts.

"Of course," Gavrilov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube when asked whether the fact that China has supported Russia on the issue of security guarantees will change the balance of power. "I think China's opinion is very important. It is being listened to both in Washington and in the NATO countries. China is our ally, its support in this matter, of course, is tangible," the diplomat added. (ANI/Sputnik)

