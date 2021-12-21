Left Menu

Russia confirms 25,907 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 25,907 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,267,719, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:34 IST
Russia confirms 25,907 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 25,907 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,267,719, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "Over the past 24 hours, 25,907 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,877 cases (7.2 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.25 per cent.

Saint Petersburg registered 2,075 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Moscow with 1,906 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,811 new cases. The response center also reported 1,027 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 299,249.

In the same 24 hours, 40,219 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,055,199. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021