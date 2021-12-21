Pakistan: Protests over deaths of cops, suspect in alleged encounter turn violence in Sindh

A week-long protest over the December 13 incident, in which two policemen and a suspect were killed in an alleged encounter, turned violent on Monday. The relatives of the deceased persons clashed with police on VIP Road in the Larkana city and the Akil police tried to persuade them to disperse peacefully but in vain. In order to clear the road, the police baton-charged them causing chaos and a clash, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, the protesters converged on the Larkana's Sukarno Memorial Tower and blocked roads with tractor-driven trolleys. Also, the deceased suspect's heirs claimed that the Akil police killed Raju Mahar and then ASI Khoso and constable Jatoi termed it as encounter.

"We were holding our protest peacefully but police unnecessarily used force against us," they said. Further, Station House Officers (SHO) of six police stations, along with a strong contingent, used force to disperse them. The tractors, trolleys and a number of motorcycles of the protesters were impounded and taken to various police stations, according to Dawn.

Earlier, a statement issued from the Superintendent of police office hours after the "encounter" had claimed that the killed suspect [Raju Mahar] was wanted by police in 12 cases of heinous nature. Meanwhile, Larkana DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh had, on December 14, suspended three SHOs and ordered an inquiry into the "encounter".

