Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents rally against power, gas outages

Hundreds of residents of Lower Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan rallied against power and gas outages on Monday.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Hundreds of residents of Lower Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan rallied against power and gas outages on Monday. They held a protest rally against the increase in the fuel price adjustment (FPA) amount in electricity bills, and unscheduled power and gas outages in the Timergara city, reported Dawn.

The protesters blocked the road at the Gorgorai Chowk for some time and chanted slogans against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) authorities. The local traders also participated in the protest. The protesters burnt their electricity and gas bills and warned to besiege the PESCO and SNGPL offices if power and gas outages were not stopped, reported Dawn.

The power and gas outages had also affected functioning of hospitals, offices and clinical laboratories. As per the protestors, the consumers were being robbed in the name of FPA in electricity bills and they demanded an end to it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

