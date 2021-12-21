Left Menu

Kidnapped money exchanger killed in rescue operation led by Taliban in Jalalabad

A kidnapped money exchanger on Monday was killed in a rescue operation led by the Taliban in Jalalabad.

ANI | Jalalabad | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:45 IST
Kidnapped money exchanger killed in rescue operation led by Taliban in Jalalabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A kidnapped money exchanger on Monday was killed in a rescue operation led by the Taliban in Jalalabad. Along with him, three suspected kidnappers were killed and two were arrested, reported Tolo News.

The kidnappers killed the money exchanger during the operation, said Taliban officials. "3 suspected kidnappers were killed and 2 were arrested in Jalalabad on Monday night during an operation by Islamic Emirate forces to rescue a kidnapped money exchanger, local officials said. The kidnappers killed the money exchanger during the operation, officials said," tweeted Tolo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021