Pakistan conducts test launch of enhanced range cruise missile

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army's media wing, has said that the test launch of 'enhanced-range' version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B was conducted successfully. Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General of Strategic Plans Division (SPD), appreciated the officials for the successful launch of the missile. Manj also expressed his full confidence that this test would benefit the country in strategic deterrence, reported The Express Tribune citing the ISPR.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi and Imran Khan congratulated the officials involved in the test launch of the missile. The launch was also witnessed by Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, senior officers from SPD, strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations, said The Express Tribune citing the ISPR.

Pakistan, earlier in August, conducted a successful test flight of guided multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1, capable of delivering conventional warheads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)