Left Menu

Pakistan conducts test launch of enhanced range cruise missile

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army's media wing, has said that the test launch of 'enhanced-range' version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B was conducted successfully.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:06 IST
Pakistan conducts test launch of enhanced range cruise missile
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army's media wing, has said that the test launch of 'enhanced-range' version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B was conducted successfully. Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General of Strategic Plans Division (SPD), appreciated the officials for the successful launch of the missile. Manj also expressed his full confidence that this test would benefit the country in strategic deterrence, reported The Express Tribune citing the ISPR.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi and Imran Khan congratulated the officials involved in the test launch of the missile. The launch was also witnessed by Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, senior officers from SPD, strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations, said The Express Tribune citing the ISPR.

Pakistan, earlier in August, conducted a successful test flight of guided multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1, capable of delivering conventional warheads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021