Jaishankar emphasizes India's stature on global stage

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday emphasized India's participation in the profound changes in the international order. During a keynote address at the Good Governance Week, Jaishankar said that the Ministry of External Affairs is particularly conscious of the profound transformation in the international order.

"Ministry of External Affairs is particularly conscious of the profound transformation in the international order. Its expressions are many. We find ourselves in a different strategic environment. Our stature on the global stage has grown significantly. The world expects more from us. And in a globalized era, there is so much more that we too can seek from the world for our national development. All of this has direct relevance to good governance." "The Foreign Minister said insofar as our nationals abroad and diaspora are concerned, we have demonstrated through a 'whole of Government' approach involving different Ministries that we are there when they really need us," he said.

Earlier, Good Governance week symbolise the strides made by India in promoting citizen-centric governance and improve service delivery in consonance with Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of Progressive India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)