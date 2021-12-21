Good Governance Week an occasion to improve outcomes, introduce innovations, says FS Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said that Good Governance Week is an occasion to reflect on how we can further improve outcomes and introduce innovations. Addressing Good Governance Week virtually, Shringla said, "The Good Governance Week is celebrated this week as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is not just an opportunity for us to recount some of the initiatives taken up by the government in last year's. It is also an occasion to reflect on how we can further improve outcomes, introduce innovations, effect efficiencies and economies and identify best practices that can be replicated and scaled-down."

He also thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh for the guidance provided in earlier sessions. "It was a privilege to receive the guidance of EAM and MoS in the sessions held earlier today," said Shringla.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of the Ministry of External Affairs and its network of Missions and Posts across the world accord to the dictum of 'Minimum Government and Maximum Governance' articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also re-affirmed the sincerity of the idea of diplomacy for development in operations.

"The choice of topics that we discussed today, passports, Vande Bharat, Vaccine Maitri, International Yoga Day, and Ayurveda Day and innovations in Missions and Posts today give us an idea of the breadth of this Mission's operations and its changing and evolving nature," said Shringla. During a keynote address at the Good Governance Week, Jaishankar said: "In these seven years, with the spirit of 'seva', the government has worked towards transformative economic growth, ease of living and building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. All of this has direct relevance to good governance."

Hailing Vande Bharat Mission and Operation Devi Shakti, the Foreign Minister said that these are excellent examples of a "whole-of-government approach". "The Vande Bharat Mission and Operation Devi Shakti are excellent examples of a 'whole-of-government approach'. The use of post offices to receive passport applications illustrates 'minimum Government, maximum Governance," he said.

Good Governance week symbolise the strides made by India in promoting citizen-centric governance and improving service delivery in consonance with Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of progressive India. "We are celebrating the 75th Anniversary of our independence under the banner 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. In this context, I am happy to inform you that more than 5,000 events have already been organized by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) across the world. This has been done by our Missions and Force since past 2021. A similar number of events will be organized between now and August 2022," said the Foreign Secretary. (ANI)

