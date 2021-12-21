Left Menu

Pakistan allows COVID vaccine's booster jab for people over 30

Amid rising Omicron cases in a number of countries, Pakistan's COVID response body has allowed booster shots for people aged 30 years and above.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:43 IST
Pakistan allows COVID vaccine's booster jab for people over 30
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid rising Omicron cases in a number of countries, Pakistan's COVID response body has allowed booster shots for people aged 30 years and above. The booster shots will be administered free of charge from January 1, the Dawn reported, quoting Dr Rana Safdar, Director General for Ministry of National Health Services (NHS).

Booster doses of choice would be given to people, said Safdar stressing that that mix and match have been allowed or booster of the same company, which was administered earlier, can be given as per the choice of the people. Earlier, people over the age of 50 years and immune-compromised persons were allowed to get free booster jabs.

Urging the people to inoculate themselves, NCOC said in a statement on Monday that the Omicron variant has been reported in 95 countries, with 58,000 confirmed cases till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021