Pakistan allows COVID vaccine's booster jab for people over 30

Amid rising Omicron cases in a number of countries, Pakistan's COVID response body has allowed booster shots for people aged 30 years and above. The booster shots will be administered free of charge from January 1, the Dawn reported, quoting Dr Rana Safdar, Director General for Ministry of National Health Services (NHS).

Booster doses of choice would be given to people, said Safdar stressing that that mix and match have been allowed or booster of the same company, which was administered earlier, can be given as per the choice of the people. Earlier, people over the age of 50 years and immune-compromised persons were allowed to get free booster jabs.

Urging the people to inoculate themselves, NCOC said in a statement on Monday that the Omicron variant has been reported in 95 countries, with 58,000 confirmed cases till now. (ANI)

