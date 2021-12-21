Left Menu

Vulnerable Afghans urge transparency in distribution of aid

Despite the flow of assistance to Afghanistan over the last months, dozens of poor Afghan families on Monday claimed they have not received aid so far and urged transparency in the distribution of aid assistance.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:49 IST
Vulnerable Afghans urge transparency in distribution of aid
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Despite the flow of assistance to Afghanistan over the last months, dozens of poor Afghan families on Monday claimed they have not received aid so far and urged transparency in the distribution of aid assistance. Several families who are struggling to survive in the capital city of Kabul said that aid agencies must transparently distribute assistance to the vulnerable people in Kabul, reported Tolo News.

"In the last three nights I bought two loaves of bread, my children ate them with boiled water. We have not seen aid and caring," said Farida, a displaced woman living in Kabul. "We live in the Dehmazang area, third police district of Kabul, we are more deserving than others, we have not received aid yet," said Habibullah, a resident, reported Tolo News.

After the fall of the former government in mid-August, Afghanistan's economy has been pushed close to collapse after the Taliban took control of the country. Afghan families have lost their sources of income and poverty is on the rise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021