Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan, says Maryam

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan, said his daughter and Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz party Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday, reported local media. My "father is desperate to return to the country and will do so soon. Pakistan is his country," Samaa TV quoted Maryam as saying during her interaction with the press outside the Islamabad High Court, which resumed hearing the Avenfield case on Tuesday.

Referring to the recent local body's election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Maryam said that Imran Khan is stuck under the burden of his own performance and can not stay in power for long. Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has failed to grab even a single mayor's seat in Sunday's local body polls in Khyber Pakhtun. Stressing that Imran Khan's time has come to an end, Maryam congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party JUI-F for their victory in the elections. (ANI)

