Left Menu

Indian mission in Kathmandu inaugurates Enterprise India Exhibition's opening ceremony

Embassy of India headed by Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya C.Khampa inaugurated the opening ceremony of the Enterprise India Exhibition being held at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall, Kathmandu from 21-23 December 2021.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-12-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:59 IST
Indian mission in Kathmandu inaugurates Enterprise India Exhibition's opening ceremony
Deputy Chief of India's Mission Namgya C.Khampa inaugurates the opening ceremony of the Enterprise India Exhibition in Kathmandu . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Embassy of India headed by Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya C.Khampa inaugurated the opening ceremony of the Enterprise India Exhibition being held at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall, Kathmandu from 21-23 December 2021. Further, Charges d'Affaires Namgya C. Khampa interacted with the Indian and Nepali companies participating in it.

She also encouraged the organizers to explore B2B partnerships with Nepali entrepreneurs in order to strengthen commercial linkages between the two countries. Meanwhile, Enterprise India 2022 is being organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

Further, the exhibition is aimed at promoting Brand India and enhancing bilateral trade and investment by creating awareness of business opportunities available on both sides. Also, the Exhibition therefore particularly aims at facilitating joint ventures, technology transfer, marketing arrangements as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
3
Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021