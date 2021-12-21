Left Menu

Putin told Scholz Kiev evading implementation of Minsk agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, noted that Kiev was still stubbornly evading the fulfillment of its obligations under the Minsk agreements, which hindered the holding of the Normandy format summit, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

21-12-2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Putin had a phone conversation with Scholz on Tuesday. It noted that at the request of the chancellor, the problems of resolving the internal Ukrainian conflict had been thoroughly considered.

Putin had a phone conversation with Scholz on Tuesday. It noted that at the request of the chancellor, the problems of resolving the internal Ukrainian conflict had been thoroughly considered.

"Vladimir Putin informed in detail about the state of affairs in this area, noting, in particular, that Kiev continues to stubbornly evade fulfilling its obligations under the 2015 Minsk agreements, which, in fact, hinders the possible holding of a new summit in the Normandy format," the statement says. (ANI/Sputnik)

