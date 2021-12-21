After losing polls in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan's party leaders propose fact-finding inquiry

Following the defeat of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's local body polls, the senior leaders of his party have demanded proposed a fact-finding inquiry to ascertain the causes behind the party's dismal performance, reported local media. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders put forward a proposal to hold a fact-finding probe to bring to light the reasons that led to the party's defeat in Sunday's first phase of local government polls and take action against those responsible for it, reported ARY News citing sources on Tuesday.

But the final decision about the inquiry will be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the publication added. The findings of the inquiry will be key to making decisions for the second phase of local bodies elections in the province.

It comes after Imran Khan said that PTI paid the price for mistakes it made in the first phase of local government elections. He also said that selection of the wrong candidates was a major cause of the party's defeat in the election. Taking to Twitter, Khan said on Tuesday: "PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections and paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections and LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger." (ANI)

