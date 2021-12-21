Left Menu

Pakistan's Sindh province announces public holiday on death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

The government of Pakistan's Sindh province has announced a public holiday on December 27, the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-12-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 23:09 IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Image Credit: ANI
The government of Pakistan's Sindh province has announced a public holiday on December 27, the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, reported local media. "December 27 has been declared a public holiday throughout the province," said a notification by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department of the provincial government.

"All offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the administrative control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day," ARY news quoted notification as saying. But the notification will not be applicable to the essential services and those engaged in emergency duties in response to the COVID-19.

Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, while attending a rally in Rawalpindi. Benazir Bhutto -- who has been the only female prime minister in Pakistan -- was assassinated on December 27, 2007, during a rally in Rawalpindi.

The Sindh government has also announced a public holiday on December 25, the birth anniversary of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (ANI)

