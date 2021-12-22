Left Menu

Israeli president says met with US National Security Advisor Sullivan

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 22-12-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 11:50 IST
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday. "Tonight I met US National Security Advisor @JakeJSullivan after he landed in Israel," Herzog wrote on Twitter.

"I expressed my deep appreciation for President Joe Biden's close friendship with Israel and thanked his administration for maintaining and reinforcing our nations' strong and meaningful ties," he said. Herzog expressed concern about Iran's nuclear program.

"I expressed my concern with Iran's progress toward nuclear weapons parallel to the negotiations in Vienna, and I underscored the need to stop Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, at all cost," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

