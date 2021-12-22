Left Menu

China records 77 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics, China reported 77 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, media reports citing health authorities said on Wednesday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 22-12-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 12:40 IST
China records 77 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics, China reported 77 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, media reports citing health authorities said on Wednesday. According to a statement by the National Health Commission, of the new infections, 57 were locally transmitted. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 19 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, also unchanged from a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 1,00,544 confirmed cases as of December 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021