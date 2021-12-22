Bangladeshi smuggler killed as BSF thwarts smuggling bid

One Bangladeshi smuggler was killed when Border Security Forces (BSF) jawan fired in a bid to foil a smuggling bid in Malda Sector of West Bengal, the BSF said on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 1:40 am inside the Indian territory near the border post-Nawada in the Malda district of the state.

A BSF jawan noticed the movement of 15-20 suspected smugglers on the Indian side of the India-Bangladesh border, the BSF said, adding the equal number of Bangladesh smugglers also came close to the border fence with arms and sticks violating the sanctity of International Boundary. "On seeing the movement of the smugglers, the BSF jawan on duty gave strict orders asking them to stop. However, Bangladeshi smugglers attacked the soldier with stones and stick. The jawan first tried to stop and drive away the smugglers with a non-lethal stun grenade in self-defence but it had no effect on him," the statement read.

"Our Jawan tried to disperse them and fired stun grenades but miscreants continued with their aggressive gesture act. He fired two rounds in self-defence to save his life. One bullet hit a miscreant who was immediately taken to hospital for treatment where he was declared dead," the statement added. During the first aid, the injured smuggler revealed his name as Ibrahim. The 24-year old is from Dhulipara in Chapainwabganj, Bangladesh. During the search of the area, 197 bottles of Phensedyl, mobile, and two iron rods were recovered from the spot.

The BSF has protested to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) asking them to stop the smugglers from their area from entering the Indian border and take the strictest legal action against them. (ANI)

