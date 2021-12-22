Left Menu

3 killed, 14 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Lahore

At least three people were killed and 14 others suffered injuries in a crash involving three cars in Pakistan's Lahore.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 22-12-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 14:38 IST
3 killed, 14 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Lahore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least three people were killed and 14 others suffered injuries in a crash involving three cars in Pakistan's Lahore. The cars piled up near the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza area of Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, Xinhua reported citing police.

The accident occurred due to low visibility caused by dense fog in the morning, the police said. Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital. Several of the injured are said to be in critical condition in the hospital's intensive care unit, local media quoted hospital sources as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021