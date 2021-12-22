Left Menu

Pakistan: 32 suspected Omicron cases detected in Balochistan

At least 32 suspected cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Balochistan's Kalat district during a vaccination and diagnostic process, a provincial health department official confirmed to Geo News Wednesday.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 32 suspected cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Balochistan's Kalat district during a vaccination and diagnostic process, a provincial health department official confirmed to Geo News Wednesday. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), however, has not yet confirmed any cases of the strain in the district.

Kalat District Health Officer (DHO) Nasrullah Lango confirmed the number of reported suspected cases, saying that the samples taken from the suspected patients have been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for confirmation, as per Geo tv. Balochistan reported 19 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The province's caseload has increased to 33,606, while the death toll is 363, as per Dawn.

Pakistan reported its first suspected case of the Omicron variant on December 8. Following its gene-sequencing, Aga Khan University Hospital confirmed it as the new variant on December 13. In a statement, the hospital had said the patient was at home and doing well. So far, no other patients at the hospital had been confirmed to have the Omicron variant, Dwan reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

