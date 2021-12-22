Left Menu

Taliban ban use of women's photos in advertisements

In a move that can further tarnish the image of the Taliban in the international arena, the group banned the use of photos of women on storefronts in Kabul city.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:06 IST
Taliban ban use of women's photos in advertisements
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a move that can further tarnish the image of the Taliban in the international arena, the group banned the use of photos of women on storefronts in Kabul city. The spokesman of Kabul municipality, Nematullah Barakzai, said the government has ordered the municipality's officials to remove all photos of women on the signboards of shops and business centres in Kabul, reported Tolo News.

"Based on the decision of the government, the photos that are against Islamic regulations will be collected or removed from billboards," said Barakzai. The owners of beauty salons in Kabul criticized the decision of the Islamic Emirate, and asked the government not to impose restrictions on their business, reported Tolo News.

Shayesta Saifi, a makeup artist, has worked in a beauty salon for seven years. Shayesta said she is financially assisting her 10-member family. "This is imposing a restriction on women's work. There is a fear that they will lock our shop in the next few days," she told Tolo News.

"What does it benefit the government to remove photos of women?" said Parwana, a women's rights activist. This comes as international organizations have repeatedly called on the Taliban not to ignore the rights of women and not to marginalize women from society. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021