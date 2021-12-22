Left Menu

Libyan election commission proposes to postpone presidential election to January 24

The Libyan High National Election Commission on Wednesday proposed to postpone the presidential election, initially scheduled for Friday, to January 24.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:05 IST
Libyan election commission proposes to postpone presidential election to January 24
Security officers stand in front of the High National Election Commission. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Libya

Tripoli [Libya], December 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The Libyan High National Election Commission on Wednesday proposed to postpone the presidential election, initially scheduled for Friday, to January 24.

"In accordance with the law on presidential elections ... the commission must announce the postponement of the voting day, and the parliament sets a new date within 30 days. The commission proposes, after consultations with the parliament, to postpone the first round of elections until January 24, 2022," the commission said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021