Left Menu

Strengthening relations with Cambodia is one of Vietnam's top priorities

On Tuesday, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to Phnom Penh, starting a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

ANI | Phnom Penh | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:48 IST
Strengthening relations with Cambodia is one of Vietnam's top priorities
Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], December 22 (ANI/VOVWORLD): On Tuesday, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to Phnom Penh, starting a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

At the meeting between President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and King Norodom Sihamoni, both sides praised each other's close cooperation and support in the fight against the pandemic, which is clear proof of the tradition of mutual assistance between the two peoples in difficult times.

Both sides pledged to do their utmost to strengthen bilateral relations and agreed to coordinate efforts to successfully host events in honour of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2022. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021