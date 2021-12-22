Left Menu

Hindu women abducted in daylight in Pak; BJP's Manjinder Sirsa says abductors not afraid of police

Expressing shock over the rising crimes against Hindus in Pakistan, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video on social media and said that a Hindu woman was abducted in daylight outside the session court in Pakistan as abductors are not afraid of police or any action in the neighbouring country.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Expressing shock over the rising crimes against Hindus in Pakistan, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video on social media and said that a Hindu woman was abducted in daylight outside the session court in Pakistan as abductors are not afraid of police or any action in the neighbouring country. "Stunned to silence! Look how a Hindu woman is abducted in daylight, outside session courts Umarkot, Sindh-Pakistan," Sirsa said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sirsa also said that woman was screaming for help but they (abductors) were not afraid of any police or action. "They dragged her from hair and put her in the car," he added. This is not a stand-alone incident in Pakistan. Multiple human rights organisations and reports had been accusing the Pakistan government of not taking necessary actions over the rising crimes against Hindus and other minorities in the country.

Last month, human rights activists claimed that every year 1000 Christian and Hindu girls are forced to convert to Islam. Emphasising that there is a dire need for dedicated law to protect minorities in the country, human rights activist Ashiknaz Khokhar said in November that Pakistan's parliament recently refused to pass the bill on forced conversion, according to Greek City Times.

Khokhar also said that kidnapping of minor girls from religious minorities is commonplace in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

